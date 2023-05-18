Man Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 554.97 crore, down 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.97 crore in March 2023 down 2.51% from Rs. 569.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.91 crore in March 2023 up 4.02% from Rs. 25.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.14 crore in March 2023 down 4.77% from Rs. 55.80 crore in March 2022.

Man Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2022.

Man Industries shares closed at 117.65 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.06% returns over the last 6 months and 46.97% over the last 12 months.