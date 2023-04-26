English
    Mahindra Logist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore in March 2023 up 9.76% from Rs. 960.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 118.44% from Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2023 up 42.46% from Rs. 57.94 crore in March 2022.

    Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

    Mahindra Logist shares closed at 363.75 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.72% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,054.511,140.04960.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,054.511,140.04960.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.01--2.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.83--1.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.5173.9671.76
    Depreciation46.1943.3836.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses905.58997.28831.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3925.4216.54
    Other Income2.965.145.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3530.5621.54
    Interest11.5911.548.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7619.0213.51
    Exceptional Items--2.70--
    P/L Before Tax24.7621.7213.51
    Tax2.374.883.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3916.8410.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3916.8410.25
    Equity Share Capital71.9871.9771.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.112.341.43
    Diluted EPS3.102.331.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.112.341.43
    Diluted EPS3.102.331.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am