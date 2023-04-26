Mahindra Logist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore in March 2023 up 9.76% from Rs. 960.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 118.44% from Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2023 up 42.46% from Rs. 57.94 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

Mahindra Logist shares closed at 363.75 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -32.97% returns over the last 6 months and -23.72% over the last 12 months.