Madhucon Proj Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore, up 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore in June 2023 up 5.53% from Rs. 199.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2023 down 505.12% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2023 down 122.91% from Rs. 36.41 crore in June 2022.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.87% over the last 12 months.