    Madhucon Proj Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore, up 5.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 210.55 crore in June 2023 up 5.53% from Rs. 199.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2023 down 505.12% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.34 crore in June 2023 down 122.91% from Rs. 36.41 crore in June 2022.

    Madhucon Proj shares closed at 5.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.87% over the last 12 months.

    Madhucon Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations210.55445.41199.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations210.55445.41199.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.69369.8954.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----119.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.937.937.32
    Depreciation10.02661.5938.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.88216.8819.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.96-810.89-39.49
    Other Income19.60727.4537.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.36-83.44-2.04
    Interest2.8325.237.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.19-108.67-9.69
    Exceptional Items---0.360.00
    P/L Before Tax-21.19-109.03-9.69
    Tax-0.95-12.24-8.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.24-96.79-0.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.24-96.79-0.73
    Minority Interest0.6919.425.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.55-77.374.83
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-10.48-0.65
    Diluted EPS-2.65-10.48-0.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-10.48-0.65
    Diluted EPS-2.65-10.48-0.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

