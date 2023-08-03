Lyka Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.88 crore, down 16.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.88 crore in June 2023 down 16.79% from Rs. 27.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 down 410.21% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 56.98% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2022.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 112.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.02% returns over the last 6 months and -17.16% over the last 12 months.