    Lyka Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.88 crore, down 16.79% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.88 crore in June 2023 down 16.79% from Rs. 27.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2023 down 410.21% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 56.98% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2022.

    Lyka Labs shares closed at 112.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.02% returns over the last 6 months and -17.16% over the last 12 months.

    Lyka Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.8822.2427.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.8822.2427.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.095.356.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.542.836.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.12-0.24-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.945.234.01
    Depreciation3.473.473.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.795.784.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-0.172.72
    Other Income0.380.430.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.450.263.43
    Interest1.352.852.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.80-2.590.53
    Exceptional Items---0.410.23
    P/L Before Tax-1.80-3.000.76
    Tax0.130.000.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.93-3.000.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.93-3.000.71
    Minority Interest0.08---0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.85-3.000.60
    Equity Share Capital33.0930.6928.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-1.050.20
    Diluted EPS-0.57-1.050.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-1.050.20
    Diluted EPS-0.57-1.050.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lyka Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

