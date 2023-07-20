English
    L&T Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.15 crore, up 155.11% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for L&T Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.15 crore in June 2023 up 155.11% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.76 crore in June 2023 up 476.45% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.66 crore in June 2023 up 153.59% from Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022.

    L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    L&T Finance shares closed at 133.50 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.28% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.

    L&T Finance Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.15126.2120.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.15126.2120.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.184.263.09
    Depreciation0.040.030.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---0.43--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.5414.681.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.39107.6715.25
    Other Income5.234.133.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.62111.8018.31
    Interest0.01--2.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.61111.8016.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.61111.8016.21
    Tax11.858.6010.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.76103.206.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.76103.206.03
    Equity Share Capital2,479.972,479.672,474.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.420.02
    Diluted EPS0.140.420.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.420.02
    Diluted EPS0.140.420.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

