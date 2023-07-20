L&T Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.15 crore, up 155.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.15 crore in June 2023 up 155.11% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.76 crore in June 2023 up 476.45% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.66 crore in June 2023 up 153.59% from Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022.

L&T Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

L&T Finance shares closed at 133.50 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.28% returns over the last 6 months and 84.39% over the last 12 months.