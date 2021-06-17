Lokesh Machines Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.54 crore, up 105.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.54 crore in March 2021 up 105.51% from Rs. 27.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021 up 140.08% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021 up 300% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2020.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2020.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 53.75 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.23% returns over the last 6 months and 190.54% over the last 12 months.