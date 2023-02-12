English
    LGB Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore, down 24.98% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LGB Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 24.98% from Rs. 34.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 537.66% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 200.37% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

    LGB Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.0029.8034.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.0029.8034.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.2617.2122.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.220.09-4.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.336.005.55
    Depreciation1.191.001.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.158.048.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.15-2.541.39
    Other Income0.280.550.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.87-2.001.50
    Interest0.510.510.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.38-2.511.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.38-2.511.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.38-2.511.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.38-2.511.00
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.110.04
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.110.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.110.04
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.110.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
