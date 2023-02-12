LGB Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore, down 24.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 24.98% from Rs. 34.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 537.66% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 down 200.37% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

LGB Forge shares closed at 9.87 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.64% returns over the last 6 months and -24.71% over the last 12 months.