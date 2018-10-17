Laurus Labs Q2 PAT may dip 49.4% YoY to Rs. 24.5 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Laurus Labs to report net profit at Rs. 24.5 crore down 49.4% year-on-year (up 55.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 592.5 crore, according to Sharekhan.

