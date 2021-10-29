Laurus Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,203.48 crore, up 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,203.48 crore in September 2021 up 5.68% from Rs. 1,138.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.90 crore in September 2021 down 16.66% from Rs. 242.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.91 crore in September 2021 down 8.2% from Rs. 378.99 crore in September 2020.

Laurus Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.53 in September 2020.

Laurus Labs shares closed at 538.55 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 66.97% over the last 12 months.