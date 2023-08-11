English
    Lancer Containe Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.54 crore, down 47.13% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lancer Containers Lines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.54 crore in June 2023 down 47.13% from Rs. 205.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2023 down 40.4% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.29 crore in June 2023 down 15.95% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2022.

    Lancer Containe EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2022.

    Lancer Containe shares closed at 149.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE)

    Lancer Containers Lines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.54144.63205.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.54144.63205.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.82126.41181.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.11--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.732.693.03
    Depreciation4.034.533.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.891.371.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.079.5215.90
    Other Income2.185.611.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2615.1317.50
    Interest3.794.001.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.4711.1315.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.4711.1315.98
    Tax2.404.264.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.076.8711.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.076.8711.86
    Equity Share Capital30.7830.7830.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.151.143.94
    Diluted EPS1.141.213.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.151.143.94
    Diluted EPS1.141.213.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lancer Containe #Lancer Containers Lines #Results #Shipping
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

