Lakshmi Machine Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 911.76 crore, up 90.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 911.76 crore in December 2021 up 90.52% from Rs. 478.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.37 crore in December 2021 up 93.53% from Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.83 crore in December 2021 up 68.83% from Rs. 61.50 crore in December 2020.

Lakshmi Machine EPS has increased to Rs. 60.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 31.13 in December 2020.

Lakshmi Machine shares closed at 11,171.20 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.67% returns over the last 6 months and 79.22% over the last 12 months.