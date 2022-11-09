English
    Lakshmi Elec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore, up 36.74% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore in September 2022 up 36.74% from Rs. 69.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2022 up 30.14% from Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in September 2022 up 29.27% from Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2021.

    Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 27.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.09 in September 2021.

    Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 915.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.21% returns over the last 6 months and 80.86% over the last 12 months.

    Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.6077.5269.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.6077.5269.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.0861.2456.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-0.15-2.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.035.975.55
    Depreciation0.590.570.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.043.843.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.256.055.90
    Other Income0.920.491.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.176.547.00
    Interest0.130.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.056.446.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.056.446.90
    Tax2.301.601.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.754.845.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.754.845.18
    Equity Share Capital2.462.462.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.4419.6921.09
    Diluted EPS27.4419.6921.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.4419.6921.09
    Diluted EPS27.4419.6921.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

