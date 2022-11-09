Lakshmi Elec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore, up 36.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.60 crore in September 2022 up 36.74% from Rs. 69.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in September 2022 up 30.14% from Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.76 crore in September 2022 up 29.27% from Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2021.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 27.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.09 in September 2021.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 915.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.21% returns over the last 6 months and 80.86% over the last 12 months.