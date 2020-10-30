Lakshmi Elec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.88 crore, down 11.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.88 crore in September 2020 down 11.72% from Rs. 30.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2020 down 50.54% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2020 down 48% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2019.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.12 in September 2019.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 240.00 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.56% returns over the last 6 months and -29.54% over the last 12 months.