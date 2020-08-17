Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 69.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in June 2020 down 69.74% from Rs. 32.72 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020 down 271.61% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020 down 152.45% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2019.
Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 249.05 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.
|Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.90
|27.99
|32.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.90
|27.99
|32.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.02
|22.91
|25.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|-0.98
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.21
|3.90
|4.14
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.56
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|2.47
|2.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-0.87
|0.00
|Other Income
|1.18
|0.34
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-0.54
|0.88
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-0.54
|0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.30
|-0.54
|0.88
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|-0.49
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|-0.49
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|2.46
|2.46
|2.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.04
|-1.99
|2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-5.04
|-1.99
|2.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.04
|-1.99
|2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-5.04
|-1.99
|2.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am