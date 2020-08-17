Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 69.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in June 2020 down 69.74% from Rs. 32.72 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020 down 271.61% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2020 down 152.45% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2019.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 249.05 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.