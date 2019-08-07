Lakshmi Elec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore, down 32.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.72 crore in June 2019 down 32.08% from Rs. 48.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2019 down 71.04% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2019 down 63.98% from Rs. 3.97 crore in June 2018.

Lakshmi Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.93 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.13 in June 2018.

Lakshmi Elec shares closed at 357.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.47% returns over the last 6 months and -46.11% over the last 12 months.