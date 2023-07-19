KSolves Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.66 crore, up 46.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.66 crore in June 2023 up 46.87% from Rs. 16.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2023 up 38.69% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in June 2023 up 38.91% from Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2022.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.59 in June 2022.

KSolves shares closed at 1,089.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 149.81% returns over the last 6 months and 173.96% over the last 12 months.