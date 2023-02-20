Kshitij Polylin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, down 9.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in December 2022 down 9.74% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

Kshitij Polylin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Kshitij Polylin shares closed at 28.45 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 139.68% returns over the last 6 months and 341.09% over the last 12 months.