KMF Builders Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2019 up 16.73% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 38.94% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

KMF Builders EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2018.

KMF Builders shares closed at 1.72 on February 15, 2019 (BSE)