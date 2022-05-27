KLRF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore in March 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 65.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022 up 206.49% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022 up 145.31% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021.

KLRF EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2021.

KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)