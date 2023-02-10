English
    KLRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.28 crore, up 117.4% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.28 crore in December 2022 up 117.4% from Rs. 73.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 up 18536.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2022 up 399.1% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

    Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.2885.1573.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.2885.1573.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.6858.9850.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.341.151.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.450.470.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.623.763.72
    Depreciation2.591.280.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7115.3215.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.794.190.86
    Other Income0.704.550.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.498.741.28
    Interest2.791.211.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.707.540.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.707.540.03
    Tax2.051.650.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.655.89-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.655.89-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5910.62-0.04
    Diluted EPS6.5910.62-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5910.62-0.04
    Diluted EPS6.5910.62-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
