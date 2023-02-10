KLRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.28 crore, up 117.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.28 crore in December 2022 up 117.4% from Rs. 73.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 up 18536.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2022 up 399.1% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

KLRF EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

