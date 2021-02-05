KLRF Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore, up 9.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore in December 2020 up 9.56% from Rs. 54.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 up 718.65% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2020 up 84.62% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

KLRF EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2019.

