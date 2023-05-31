Kiri Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.76 crore, down 52.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 156.76 crore in March 2023 down 52.24% from Rs. 328.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2023 down 674.41% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.92 crore in March 2023 down 305.01% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.
Kiri Industries shares closed at 290.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.
|Kiri Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|156.76
|132.59
|328.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|156.76
|132.59
|328.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|124.37
|98.03
|238.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.44
|3.56
|-2.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.88
|10.66
|12.68
|Depreciation
|10.93
|11.14
|10.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.04
|50.56
|73.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.02
|-41.36
|-4.57
|Other Income
|1.17
|6.98
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.85
|-34.38
|-4.00
|Interest
|1.92
|1.74
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.76
|-36.12
|-5.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.76
|-36.12
|-5.36
|Tax
|-0.17
|-0.27
|-1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.59
|-35.86
|-3.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.59
|-35.86
|-3.43
|Equity Share Capital
|51.83
|51.83
|51.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.03
|-6.92
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-5.03
|-6.92
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.03
|-6.92
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-5.03
|-6.92
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited