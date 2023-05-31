English
    Kiri Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.76 crore, down 52.24% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.76 crore in March 2023 down 52.24% from Rs. 328.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2023 down 674.41% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.92 crore in March 2023 down 305.01% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.

    Kiri Industries shares closed at 290.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.

    Kiri Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.76132.59328.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.76132.59328.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.3798.03238.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.443.56-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8810.6612.68
    Depreciation10.9311.1410.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.0450.5673.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.02-41.36-4.57
    Other Income1.176.980.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.85-34.38-4.00
    Interest1.921.741.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.76-36.12-5.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.76-36.12-5.36
    Tax-0.17-0.27-1.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-26.59-35.86-3.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-26.59-35.86-3.43
    Equity Share Capital51.8351.8351.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-6.92-0.74
    Diluted EPS-5.03-6.92-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.03-6.92-0.74
    Diluted EPS-5.03-6.92-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Kiri Industries #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am