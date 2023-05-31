Kiri Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.76 crore, down 52.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.76 crore in March 2023 down 52.24% from Rs. 328.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2023 down 674.41% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.92 crore in March 2023 down 305.01% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2022.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 290.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -32.95% over the last 12 months.