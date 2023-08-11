Kiri Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.33 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.33 crore in June 2023 down 17.83% from Rs. 276.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 104.75% from Rs. 53.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 137.41% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

Kiri Industries shares closed at 278.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.