    Kiri Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.33 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiri Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.33 crore in June 2023 down 17.83% from Rs. 276.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 104.75% from Rs. 53.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 137.41% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

    Kiri Industries shares closed at 278.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.

    Kiri Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.33222.45276.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.33222.45276.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials149.53171.79171.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.279.4715.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.55-22.9716.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.5112.1313.56
    Depreciation12.1912.0712.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.7456.7768.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.46-16.82-20.72
    Other Income1.422.770.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.04-14.05-20.59
    Interest3.911.961.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.95-16.01-21.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.95-16.01-21.90
    Tax2.322.334.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.27-18.35-26.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.27-18.35-26.44
    Minority Interest---0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.73-43.1479.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.54-61.5053.50
    Equity Share Capital51.8351.8351.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-11.7710.32
    Diluted EPS-0.49-11.7710.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-11.7710.32
    Diluted EPS-0.49-11.7710.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Kiri Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

