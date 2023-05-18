English
    Kiran Vyapar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, down 79.97% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 79.97% from Rs. 36.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 95.79% from Rs. 23.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 down 87.95% from Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2022.

    Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.53 in March 2022.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 143.85 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 5.85% over the last 12 months.

    Kiran Vyapar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.2118.3835.88
    Other Operating Income0.000.060.12
    Total Income From Operations7.2118.4436.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.271.31
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.332.933.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7514.2231.22
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7514.2231.24
    Interest2.161.780.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.5912.4430.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.5912.4430.44
    Tax0.610.947.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.9811.5023.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.9811.5023.28
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.364.228.53
    Diluted EPS0.364.228.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.364.228.53
    Diluted EPS0.364.228.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

