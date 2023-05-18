Kiran Vyapar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, down 79.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in March 2023 down 79.97% from Rs. 36.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 95.79% from Rs. 23.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 down 87.95% from Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2022.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.53 in March 2022.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 143.85 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and 5.85% over the last 12 months.