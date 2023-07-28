English
    Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.02 crore, up 8740.41% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:Net Sales at Rs 24.02 crore in June 2023 up 8740.41% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.31 crore in June 2023 up 1161.96% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in June 2023 up 1439.88% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2022.
    Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 140.00 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.68% over the last 12 months.
    Kiran Vyapar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.017.210.27
    Other Operating Income0.010.000.00
    Total Income From Operations24.027.210.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.891.111.07
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.292.330.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.833.75-1.65
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.833.75-1.65
    Interest2.652.160.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.181.59-2.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.181.59-2.48
    Tax3.870.61-1.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.310.98-1.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.310.98-1.44
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.610.36-0.53
    Diluted EPS5.610.36-0.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.610.36-0.53
    Diluted EPS5.610.36-0.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

