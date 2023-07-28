Kiran Vyapar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.02 crore, up 8740.41% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 24.01 7.21 0.27 Other Operating Income 0.01 0.00 0.00 Total Income From Operations 24.02 7.21 0.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.89 1.11 1.07 Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.29 2.33 0.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.83 3.75 -1.65 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.83 3.75 -1.65 Interest 2.65 2.16 0.82 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.18 1.59 -2.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.18 1.59 -2.48 Tax 3.87 0.61 -1.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.31 0.98 -1.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.31 0.98 -1.44 Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.61 0.36 -0.53 Diluted EPS 5.61 0.36 -0.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.61 0.36 -0.53 Diluted EPS 5.61 0.36 -0.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited