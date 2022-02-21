English
    Kiran Vyapar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.89 crore, up 106.43% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.89 crore in December 2021 up 106.43% from Rs. 18.36 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2021 up 101.01% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.67 crore in December 2021 up 109.13% from Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2020.

    Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.63 in December 2020.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 137.15 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.4735.7818.36
    Other Operating Income0.42----
    Total Income From Operations37.8935.7818.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.141.08
    Depreciation0.040.040.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.050.020.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.101.211.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6333.3715.84
    Other Income----0.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6333.3716.04
    Interest0.891.260.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.7432.1115.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.7432.1115.59
    Tax7.385.492.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3726.6212.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3726.6212.62
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.309.764.63
    Diluted EPS9.309.764.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.309.764.63
    Diluted EPS9.309.764.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2022 09:00 am

