    Kellton Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 249.03 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kellton Tech Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 249.03 crore in June 2023 up 14.99% from Rs. 216.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2023 down 5.2% from Rs. 16.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in June 2023 up 6.4% from Rs. 26.27 crore in June 2022.

    Kellton Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2022.

    Kellton Tech shares closed at 81.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.51% over the last 12 months.

    Kellton Tech Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations249.03242.71216.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations249.03242.71216.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.29--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost122.72132.90112.32
    Depreciation4.034.893.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.8492.8378.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4411.8122.91
    Other Income0.490.720.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9212.5323.22
    Interest4.362.823.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.569.7119.94
    Exceptional Items---184.14--
    P/L Before Tax19.56-174.4319.94
    Tax4.142.043.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.42-176.4716.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.42-176.4716.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.42-176.4716.26
    Equity Share Capital48.2748.2748.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.54-18.951.79
    Diluted EPS1.54-18.911.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.54-18.951.79
    Diluted EPS1.54-18.911.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
