Kellton Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore in December 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 219.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.59% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.

Kellton Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 53.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.77% returns over the last 6 months and -43.54% over the last 12 months.