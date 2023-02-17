English
    Kellton Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kellton Tech Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 230.87 crore in December 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 219.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.59% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.

    Kellton Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

    Kellton Tech shares closed at 53.75 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.77% returns over the last 6 months and -43.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kellton Tech Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations230.87227.19219.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations230.87227.19219.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.033.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.48106.88108.57
    Depreciation3.313.202.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.9194.9481.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1722.1323.01
    Other Income0.520.660.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6922.8023.48
    Interest2.642.702.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.0520.1020.58
    Exceptional Items0.040.03--
    P/L Before Tax20.0920.1320.58
    Tax3.533.292.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5616.8317.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5616.8317.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.5616.8317.80
    Equity Share Capital48.2548.2548.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.811.76
    Diluted EPS1.781.811.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.811.76
    Diluted EPS1.781.811.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Kellton Tech #Kellton Tech Solutions #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am