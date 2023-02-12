English
    Keerthi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keerthi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 55.77 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 223.52% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 120.78% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.Keerthi Ind shares closed at 141.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.87% returns over the last 6 months and -23.35% over the last 12 months.
    Keerthi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.8850.2055.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.8850.2055.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.716.368.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.36-0.06-1.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.985.354.95
    Depreciation2.382.362.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.8839.6336.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.71-3.435.23
    Other Income0.450.601.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.25-2.836.71
    Interest0.800.790.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.06-3.625.84
    Exceptional Items-----0.32
    P/L Before Tax-5.06-3.625.53
    Tax-0.20-1.051.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.86-2.573.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.86-2.573.94
    Equity Share Capital8.028.028.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.06-3.214.91
    Diluted EPS-6.06-3.214.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.06-3.214.91
    Diluted EPS-6.06-3.214.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
