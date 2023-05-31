KCP Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.06 crore, down 9.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.94% from Rs. 55.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2023 down 96.5% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 167.37% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.