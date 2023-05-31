KCP Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.06 crore, down 9.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.94% from Rs. 55.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2023 down 96.5% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 167.37% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.06
|67.27
|55.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.06
|67.27
|55.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.20
|56.72
|108.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.82
|--
|1.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-102.62
|2.33
|-85.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.91
|5.84
|15.28
|Depreciation
|2.61
|1.26
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.74
|7.30
|6.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|-6.17
|6.14
|Other Income
|-6.60
|49.40
|-6.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.20
|43.23
|-0.42
|Interest
|4.07
|2.70
|4.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.27
|40.54
|-5.41
|Exceptional Items
|4.83
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.44
|40.54
|-5.41
|Tax
|5.32
|1.95
|-1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.76
|38.58
|-3.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|5.10
|-0.55
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.76
|43.69
|-4.46
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|3.85
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|3.85
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|3.85
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|3.85
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited