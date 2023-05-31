English
    KCP Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.06 crore, down 9.94% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.94% from Rs. 55.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2023 down 96.5% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 167.37% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

    KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.

    KCP Sugar Ind Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.0667.2755.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.0667.2755.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.2056.72108.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.82--1.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.622.33-85.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.915.8415.28
    Depreciation2.611.262.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.747.306.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.41-6.176.14
    Other Income-6.6049.40-6.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.2043.23-0.42
    Interest4.072.704.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.2740.54-5.41
    Exceptional Items4.83----
    P/L Before Tax-3.4440.54-5.41
    Tax5.321.95-1.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.7638.58-3.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--5.10-0.55
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.7643.69-4.46
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.773.85-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.773.85-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.773.85-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.773.85-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

