    KCP Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore, down 34.88% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore in December 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 114.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.11 crore in December 2022 up 547.3% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2022 up 1546.27% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.4382.09114.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.4382.09114.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.9010.6050.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.54--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.1746.8238.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.792.998.18
    Depreciation1.370.651.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.618.2522.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.4212.24-6.51
    Other Income50.9321.122.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.5133.36-3.80
    Interest2.923.173.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.5930.19-7.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.5930.19-7.51
    Tax-0.413.800.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.0026.38-8.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items5.102.56-0.30
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.1128.94-8.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.1128.94-8.52
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.62-0.80
    Diluted EPS3.382.62-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.62-0.80
    Diluted EPS3.382.62-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
