KCP Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore, down 34.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore in December 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 114.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.11 crore in December 2022 up 547.3% from Rs. 8.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.88 crore in December 2022 up 1546.27% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2021.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 25.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.