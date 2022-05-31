KCL Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore, up 369.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore in March 2022 up 369.39% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 1043.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 1566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

KCL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

KCL Infra shares closed at 1.99 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)