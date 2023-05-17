Kaynes Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 356.26 crore, up 1461.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.26 crore in March 2023 up 1461.3% from Rs. 22.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.61 crore in March 2023 up 2013.75% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.14 crore in March 2023 up 1547.98% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022.

Kaynes Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.39 in March 2022.

Kaynes Tech shares closed at 998.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE)