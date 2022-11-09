English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaycee Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.26 crore, up 54.45% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaycee Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.26 crore in September 2022 up 54.45% from Rs. 6.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 up 58.47% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 68.42% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

    Kaycee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 140.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 88.81 in September 2021.

    Close

    Kaycee Ind shares closed at 5,000.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.79% returns over the last 6 months and 23.46% over the last 12 months.

    Kaycee Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.2610.086.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.2610.086.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.696.393.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21-0.050.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.111.09
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.521.541.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.071.000.60
    Other Income0.130.150.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.201.150.68
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.191.140.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.191.140.67
    Tax0.300.280.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.890.860.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.890.860.56
    Equity Share Capital0.630.630.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS140.74135.3488.81
    Diluted EPS140.74135.3488.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS140.74135.3488.81
    Diluted EPS140.74135.3488.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Kaycee Ind #Kaycee Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am