    Kaya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.73 crore, up 16.69% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaya are:Net Sales at Rs 49.73 crore in June 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 42.62 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2023 up 75.67% from Rs. 18.68 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2023 up 269.58% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022.Kaya shares closed at 361.50 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and 22.79% over the last 12 months.
    Kaya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.7343.9042.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.7343.9042.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.962.342.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.651.080.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21-0.691.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.607.4424.00
    Depreciation8.657.816.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4935.3121.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.59-9.39-13.98
    Other Income0.851.021.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.44-8.37-12.93
    Interest5.9815.755.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.55-24.12-18.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.55-24.12-18.68
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.55-24.12-18.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.55-24.12-18.68
    Equity Share Capital13.0613.0613.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.48-18.46-14.30
    Diluted EPS-3.48-18.46-14.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.48-18.46-14.30
    Diluted EPS-3.48-18.46-14.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

