Kaya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.73 crore, up 16.69% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 49.73 43.90 42.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 49.73 43.90 42.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.96 2.34 2.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.65 1.08 0.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 -0.69 1.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.60 7.44 24.00 Depreciation 8.65 7.81 6.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.49 35.31 21.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 -9.39 -13.98 Other Income 0.85 1.02 1.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.44 -8.37 -12.93 Interest 5.98 15.75 5.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.55 -24.12 -18.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.55 -24.12 -18.68 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.55 -24.12 -18.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.55 -24.12 -18.68 Equity Share Capital 13.06 13.06 13.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.48 -18.46 -14.30 Diluted EPS -3.48 -18.46 -14.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.48 -18.46 -14.30 Diluted EPS -3.48 -18.46 -14.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --