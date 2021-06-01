Karda Construct Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.08 crore, up 63.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.08 crore in March 2021 up 63.79% from Rs. 27.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2021 up 596.79% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.36 crore in March 2021 up 258.33% from Rs. 6.24 crore in March 2020.

Karda Construct EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2020.

Karda Construct shares closed at 179.20 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.36% returns over the last 6 months and 397.09% over the last 12 months.