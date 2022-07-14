Kansai Nerolac Q1 PAT seen up 19.7% YoY to Rs. 142 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Kansai Nerolac to report net profit at Rs. 142 crore up 19.7% year-on-year (up 478.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 40.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 29.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,823.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 173.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 227.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.