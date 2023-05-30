Jyoti Structure Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.83 crore, up 7096.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.83 crore in March 2023 up 7096.07% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2023 up 130.53% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2023 up 143.57% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022.

Jyoti Structure EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

Jyoti Structure shares closed at 8.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.06% returns over the last 6 months and -56.66% over the last 12 months.