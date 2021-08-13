Jyoti Resins Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore, up 211.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore in June 2021 up 211.28% from Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021 up 222.91% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021 up 211.04% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2020.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 9.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2020.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 821.50 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)