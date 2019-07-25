Jubilant Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 97.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 97.81% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019 down 72.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 down 70.73% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 78.05 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.62% returns over the last 6 months and -43.24% over the last 12 months.