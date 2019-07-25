Jubilant Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 97.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 97.81% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019 down 72.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 down 70.73% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.
Jubilant Ind shares closed at 78.05 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.62% returns over the last 6 months and -43.24% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|0.38
|5.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|0.38
|5.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.34
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|1.13
|3.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-1.12
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-1.11
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-1.12
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|-1.12
|-0.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|-1.12
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|-1.12
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|13.73
|13.73
|11.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.85
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.85
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.85
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.85
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited