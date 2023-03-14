JTEKT India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.38 crore in December 2022 up 14.15% from Rs. 418.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.61% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.15 crore in December 2022 up 4.72% from Rs. 34.52 crore in December 2021.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

JTEKT India shares closed at 100.70 on March 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 39.09% over the last 12 months.