JSW Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore, up 53.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore in December 2022 up 53.66% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.45 crore in December 2022 up 65.6% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2022 up 65.93% from Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2021.

JSW Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 16.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.81 in December 2021.

