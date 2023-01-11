English
    JSW Energy Q3 PAT seen up 0.4% YoY to Rs. 322.1 cr: HDFC Securities

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,184.7 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

    January 11, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
    JSW Energy | CMP: Rs 325 | The stock price dipped over 5 percent on October 11. JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has received a Letter of Intent from the Government of Himachal Pradesh for allotment of 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant (HEP) on BOOT basis, with an operational life of 40 years.

    HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Energy to report net profit at Rs. 322.1 crore up 0.4% year-on-year (down 29.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,184.7 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 737.5 crore.

