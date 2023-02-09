English
    Josts Engineers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Josts Engineers Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.38% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 2.49% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

    Josts Engineers Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.4337.4534.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.4337.4534.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.0115.4411.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.527.416.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.86-0.461.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.786.346.69
    Depreciation0.850.760.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.305.554.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.832.422.83
    Other Income0.03--0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.862.422.94
    Interest0.510.430.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.351.992.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.351.992.56
    Tax0.080.650.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.271.331.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.271.331.89
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.11-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.151.221.88
    Equity Share Capital0.930.930.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.006.5310.09
    Diluted EPS12.006.5310.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.006.5310.09
    Diluted EPS12.006.5310.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited