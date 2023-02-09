Josts Engineers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.38% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 2.49% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

Josts Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.09 in December 2021.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 508.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.76% returns over the last 6 months and 8.58% over the last 12 months.