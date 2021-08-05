Johnson Control Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 491.97 crore, up 82.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.97 crore in June 2021 up 82.49% from Rs. 269.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2021 up 52.83% from Rs. 23.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021 up 130.67% from Rs. 21.13 crore in June 2020.

Johnson Control shares closed at 2,264.55 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 9.71% over the last 12 months.