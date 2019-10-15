JMC Projects Q2 PAT may dip 11% YoY to Rs. 27 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects JMC Projects to report net profit at Rs. 27 crore down 11% year-on-year (down 24.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 844 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34 percent Y-o-Y (down 21 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.