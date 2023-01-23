Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,285.27 crore, up 2.68% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:Net Sales at Rs 4,285.27 crore in December 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 4,173.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 344.33 crore in December 2022 down 32.97% from Rs. 513.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.37 crore in December 2022 down 15.68% from Rs. 599.37 crore in December 2021.
Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.77 in December 2021.
|Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 470.35 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.81% returns over the last 6 months and 24.76% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,285.27
|3,926.02
|4,173.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,285.27
|3,926.02
|4,173.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,760.43
|2,315.77
|2,847.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|559.20
|51.75
|23.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-103.89
|530.80
|-31.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|240.24
|258.94
|Employees Cost
|67.03
|63.30
|80.04
|Depreciation
|54.93
|56.59
|62.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|533.96
|401.46
|426.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|413.61
|266.11
|506.62
|Other Income
|36.83
|30.70
|30.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|450.44
|296.81
|536.75
|Interest
|22.35
|31.48
|35.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|428.09
|265.33
|501.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|428.09
|265.33
|501.14
|Tax
|84.57
|64.39
|131.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|343.52
|200.94
|369.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|343.52
|200.94
|369.25
|Minority Interest
|0.81
|0.98
|-1.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|51.74
|145.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|344.33
|253.66
|513.68
|Equity Share Capital
|47.19
|47.19
|47.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.59
|10.75
|21.77
|Diluted EPS
|14.59
|10.75
|21.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.59
|10.75
|21.77
|Diluted EPS
|14.59
|10.75
|21.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited