Jindal Drilling Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.80 crore, up 127.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.80 crore in December 2020 up 127.96% from Rs. 49.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 112.01% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2020 down 19.75% from Rs. 14.33 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Drilling shares closed at 86.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.84% returns over the last 6 months and -9.54% over the last 12 months.