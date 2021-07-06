Jindal Cotex Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.49 crore, down 18.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.49 crore in March 2021 down 18.67% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 106.38% from Rs. 20.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 5600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Cotex shares closed at 2.60 on July 05, 2021 (NSE)