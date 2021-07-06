Jindal Cotex Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.49 crore, down 18.67% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Cotex are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.49 crore in March 2021 down 18.67% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 106.38% from Rs. 20.93 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 5600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.
Jindal Cotex shares closed at 2.60 on July 05, 2021 (NSE)
|Jindal Cotex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.49
|13.15
|10.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.49
|13.15
|10.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.24
|3.43
|3.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.01
|3.09
|3.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.53
|2.12
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.58
|0.81
|Depreciation
|1.44
|1.56
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.96
|2.75
|2.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-0.38
|-1.93
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.41
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|0.03
|-1.54
|Interest
|0.24
|0.20
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.17
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|-0.20
|--
|22.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.34
|-0.17
|20.93
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|-0.17
|20.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|-0.17
|20.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.34
|-0.17
|20.93
|Equity Share Capital
|45.00
|45.00
|45.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.04
|4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.04
|4.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.04
|4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.04
|4.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited