    Jet Airways Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jet Airways are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 248.78 crore in December 2022 down 138.78% from Rs. 104.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 209.47 crore in December 2022 down 250.58% from Rs. 59.75 crore in December 2021.

    Jet Airways
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3712.4510.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3712.4510.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.064.635.36
    Depreciation38.1640.4143.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses218.24275.5867.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-248.09-308.17-105.04
    Other Income0.461.072.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-247.63-307.10-102.85
    Interest1.151.141.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-248.78-308.24-104.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-248.78-308.24-104.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-248.78-308.24-104.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-248.78-308.24-104.19
    Equity Share Capital113.60113.60113.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.90-27.14-9.17
    Diluted EPS-21.90-27.14-9.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.90-27.14-9.17
    Diluted EPS-21.90-27.14-9.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited