Jet Airways Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.37 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 248.78 crore in December 2022 down 138.78% from Rs. 104.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 209.47 crore in December 2022 down 250.58% from Rs. 59.75 crore in December 2021.

Jet Airways shares closed at 70.35 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.90% returns over the last 6 months and -16.70% over the last 12 months.